DIVA’S DAILY DIRT RECAP: Nicki’s Mansion, 50’s Diddy Doc, and Star Search Returns

The entertainment world is buzzing with major headlines, from celebrity legal battles to highly anticipated television returns. A Los Angeles judge is reportedly set to authorize the potential sale of Nicki Minaj’s $20 million mansion, 50 Cent’s explosive documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs is confirmed for a December release, and the iconic talent show “Star Search” is getting a modern reboot.

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, may be forced to sell their Hidden Hills, California, home to satisfy a court judgment of approximately $500,000. The judgment stems from a lawsuit filed by a former bodyguard. Reports today indicated a judge is preparing to approve the sale of the valuable property if the rapper and her husband fail to settle the debt. This development adds another layer to Minaj’s recent legal challenges.

In other news, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is delivering on his promise to expose the world of Sean “Diddy” Combs. His four-part docuseries, “The Reckoning,” is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 2. The project, executive produced by Jackson, is being described as “explosive” and will feature never-before-seen material. This includes exclusive interviews with former associates and friends once in Combs’ inner circle. The series aims to explore the rise of the music mogul’s empire and the controversies that have recently surfaced.

Finally, a television classic is making a comeback in the streaming era. “Star Search,” the legendary talent competition that launched the careers of many stars in the 80s and 90s, is returning with new episodes on Netflix. The revival will be hosted by “Black-ish” star and Howard University alumnus Anthony Anderson. The show will air live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m., allowing viewers to vote for and support their favorite contestants in real-time. This reboot brings a new generation the opportunity to discover rising talent, following in the footsteps of past contestants like Beyoncé.