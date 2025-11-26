Listen Live
Need a Boost? Hear Kyle's Message of the Day

Need a Boost? Hear Kyle’s Message of the Day

Published on November 26, 2025

Each morning on The Morning Hustle, Kyle Santillian serves up a dose of real talk with his “Message of the Day,” and his latest piece of inspiration is a powerful reminder for everyone on their grind: Have faith in your future.


Santillian kicks things off by telling listeners to push past any self-doubt. He emphasizes the need to stop focusing on shortcomings or things you can’t control. Instead, he urges everyone to pour their energy into their strengths and talents. “You got to put your energy into the things that you do well, and you have to do that with everything that you have,” Santillian says, challenging the audience to shift their mindset from lack to abundance.

He continues by tackling the habit of complaining or dwelling on the past. Santillian’s advice is direct: “Own the situation the way that it is and put all your energy into pushing things into a positive direction.” He stresses that regrets, resentment, and doubt are dead-end streets that only hold you back. The focus should be on positive intentions and, more importantly, positive actions, which have the power to change everything.

Life gets messy, and things don’t always go as planned. Santillian acknowledges this reality, noting that life can be unfair and people can be inconsiderate. However, he concludes with a powerful call to action. Despite the obstacles, you have to believe in your own efforts. If you do your part and stay committed to your path, things will ultimately work out in your favor. It’s a message of resilience, ownership, and unwavering belief in what’s to come.

Need a Boost? Hear Kyle's Message of the Day was originally published on themorninghustle.com

