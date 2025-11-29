DEI Hire Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Accused of Committing War Crimes In Bombshell Report

Roy Rochlin / Pete Hegseth

DEI Hire Pete Hegseth could be in some serious trouble after a bombshell Washington Post report alleges he may have committed “war crimes.”

According to the Washington Post, the “Secretary of War” went overboard when he issued a “kill everybody” order when taking out a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean Sea near Trinidad.

The order was the first of many instances of the military being ordered to kill suspected drug traffickers who are allegedly smuggling fentanyl into the country via boat.

Hegseth vehemently denied the report, taking a page out of his Orange Lord’s book and dismissing the reporting as “fake news” in one of his ridiculously long posts on X (formerly Twitter).

“As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland,” Hegseth wrote.

Hegseth went on to blame the previous administration for being soft on the recently labeled “narco-terrorists,” while promising that under his leadership, they will continue to kill them.

“The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narco-terrorists. Biden coddled terrorists; we kill them,” he continued.

“We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists.”

A Breakdown of The Alleged War Crimes

On Sept. 2, Hegseth allegedly gave the order to Special Operations forces to kill all 11 people on board the suspected drug trafficking boat.

After one successful missile strike, a SEAL Team 6 commander ordered a second strike, killing the two remaining survivors who were hanging on the side of the boat.

A source with knowledge of the operation told The Washington Post, “The order was to kill everybody.”

The attack kick-started airstrikes in international waters that have already killed 83 people and destroyed 21 vessels.

The Reactions To Hegseth’s Order “Kill Them All” Order

Many have come out and called what’s going on straight up “murder” and “war crimes.”

“A Secretary of Defense told operators to “kill everybody” even after the first missile strike, even after survivors were clinging to wreckage in the water. I’ve commanded missions where every order carried life-and-death consequences. I know what lawful command looks like, and this isn’t it. Killing unarmed survivors in the open ocean is a violation of the laws of war and every value we swore to uphold. And every veteran who ever carried that oath in their chest knows it,” said Phil Ehr, who is running for Florida’s 28th Congressional District and is a retired US Navy Mustang.

Hegseth might have a congressional hearing to look forward to in the near future because of his actions.

Top Republican senator, Roger Wicker, has joined US Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, in calling for “vigorous oversight to determine the facts.”

Hegseth’s response claiming they are on a mission to “stop lethal drugs” isn’t looking so good right now after Trump wrote on Truth Social he was going to give convicted drug trafficker, Juan Orlando Hernandez, a full pardon.

“I will be granting a Full and Complete Pardon to Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez who has been, according to many people that I greatly respect, treated very harshly and unfairly,” Trump said.

Orlando infamously said that he wanted to “shove the drugs up the noses of the gringos,” and was allegedly the head of “state-sponsored drug trafficking.”

He is currently serving a 45-year sentence in a Brooklyn prison.

Secretary of Partying might be in some serious trouble.

You can see more reactions below.