Top 10 Snow Games In NFL History
- Snow adds excitement, making the weather an unpredictable X-factor.
- Some players thrive in the cold, while others struggle to find their footing.
- Snow games produce unexpected heroes, from running backs to kickers.
There’s something truly magical about NFL games played in the snow.
The field transforms into a winter wonderland, where players battle not only their opponents but also the unpredictable elements.
Snow games add an extra layer of excitement to football.
The weather becomes the ultimate X-factor, leveling the playing field and testing players in ways no practice or game plan can prepare them for.
Watching athletes adapt to slippery conditions, reduced visibility, and freezing temperatures is a testament to their skill and resilience.
For fans, these games are a joy to watch.
The sight of players trudging through snowdrifts, making snow angels after touchdowns, or slipping and sliding on the icy turf creates a sense of nostalgia and fun.
It’s football in its rawest form, where strategy meets survival.
What makes snow games even more thrilling is seeing which players rise to the occasion.
Some thrive in the cold, using the conditions to their advantage, while others struggle to find their footing—literally.
These games often produce unexpected heroes, from running backs who plow through snow-covered defenses to kickers who defy the odds with game-winning field goals in blizzard-like conditions.
Over the years, the NFL has seen its fair share of iconic snow games, each with its own unique story and unforgettable moments.
Take a look below at Top 10 Snow Games In NFL History.
Colts vs. Bills (2017)
Known as the “Snow Bowl,” this game saw 16 inches of snow in Buffalo, with LeSean McCoy scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
Click here to watch game highlights
Steelers vs. Bills (2016)
Le’Veon Bell rushed for a franchise-record 236 yards in snowy conditions, leading the Steelers to a 27-20 victory.
Click here to watch game highlights
Lions vs. Eagles (2013)
With 8 inches of snow, LeSean McCoy set an Eagles record with 217 rushing yards in a 34-20 win.
Click here to watch game highlights
Titans vs. Patriots (2009)
Tom Brady threw six touchdowns in a 59-0 blowout, tied for the largest margin of victory in NFL history.
Click here to watch game highlights
Seahawks vs. Packers (2007 NFC Divisional Playoff)
Brett Favre led the Packers to a 42-20 win in a picturesque snowstorm at Lambeau Field.
Bills vs. Browns (2007)
In blizzard-like conditions, the Browns won 8-0 with all points coming from field goals and a safety.
Click here to watch hame highlights
Raiders vs. Patriots (2001 AFC Divisional Playoff)
The infamous “Tuck Rule Game” in snowy Foxboro saw the Patriots win 16-13 in overtime, kickstarting their dynasty.
Click here to watch game highlights
Dolphins vs. Cowboys (1993 Thanksgiving)
Snow in Texas led to a dramatic finish, with the Dolphins winning 16-14 after a blocked field goal mishap by the Cowboys.
Click here to watch game highlights
Buccaneers vs. Packers (1985)
With over a foot of snow, the Packers dominated the Buccaneers 21-0 in one of the snowiest games ever.
Dolphins vs. Patriots (1982 “Snowplow Game”)
A snowplow cleared the field for a game-winning field goal, giving the Patriots a 3-0 victory.
Click here to watch game highlights
Top 10 Snow Games In NFL History was originally published on 1075thefan.com