The Morning Hustle: Tamar Braxton Talks Mystery Injury

Tamar Braxton recently sat down with Lore’l on The Morning Hustle and shared the terrifying details of a mysterious incident that led to her seeking medical treatment. The singer and reality TV star recounted a bizarre and frightening night that she still can’t fully explain, leaving her and her friends shaken.



Braxton explained that the incident occurred at her home after she hosted a birthday party for a friend. When her guests left, she allowed a friend who was too intoxicated to drive to stay over. Her evening routine was normal; she chatted with friends, had some cocktails, and eventually fell asleep while watching TV. However, what happened next was anything but ordinary. She was woken up by the same friend shaking her, asking if she was okay as they wanted to call an ambulance.

Tamar was met with a horrifying scene: “teeth and blood all over the place.” To this day, she has no memory of what caused the injuries. She immediately shut down any speculation that her friend could have been involved, stating the person was “mortified” by the situation. The lack of answers created significant psychological distress on top of her physical pain.

Seeking answers, Braxton went to the hospital, where she spent five days undergoing a series of tests. She described being in “excruciating pain,” with the entire right side of her body feeling numb. Unable to sit or lie down comfortably, she had to rest on the floor. After extensive evaluation, doctors could only conclude that the traumatic event was the result of a severe “sleepwalking episode.”

