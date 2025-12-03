Playboi Carti’s Addition To ‘Fortnite’ Caused Its Servers To Crash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In 2025, Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular online games out today, and whenever a celebrity becomes part of the gaming experience, it tends to become a pretty big deal.

According to HotNewHipHop, Fortnite experienced a little turbulence because its most recent addition of Playboi Carti was so popular that it actually caused its servers to crash for a minute, as gamers couldn’t wait to take part in the Carti experience. While Playboi Carti isn’t the first Hip-Hop artist to join the open world action game (Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott have taken part in the game as well), many didn’t expect his addition to cause such a commotion for its servers. But it did and now we know that his fanbase ain’t nothing to play with.

Per HotNewHipHop:

Carti joining into Fortnite ended up making perfect sense. His aesthetic, music, and fanbase already are in the same world the game builds. Everyone expected a skin at minimum, but the event that came with it pushed things further.

Fans had spent days guessing about new emotes tied to his viral performances and signature movements. Fortnite rarely settles for simple drops when it comes to major artists, and this rollout followed that pattern.

Once everything went live, Carti’s fans flooded the game instantly. Looking back at the early hints, it’s obvious this was always going to be one of the most talked about crossovers of the season.

Y’all just know Playboi Carti is feeling himself over this.

Did y’all get to play Fortnite with the Playboi Carti addition? Let us know your experience in the comments section below.

