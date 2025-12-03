Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Slapped His Mom And Called Her a ‘B***h’ In Unhinged Meltdown, Ex-Friend Alleges

Source: John Nacion / Getty

A new Netflix documentary is bringing fresh controversy to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ already turbulent public image. In the four-part series Sean Combs: The Reckoning, longtime friend and Bad Boy Records co-founder Kirk Burrowes makes a disturbing claim about a moment he says he witnessed between Combs and his mother more than three decades ago. Read more about this news inside.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Still Fear Him’ — Cassie Pens Gutwrenching Letter To Judge Ahead Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing

According to People, Burrowes alleges that Combs slapped his mother, Janice Combs. He also claimed that Diddy insulted her during an emotional confrontation in the aftermath of a deadly tragedy connected to an event he promoted in 1991. The first episode of the series revisits the December 1991 celebrity basketball game held at City College of New York. The event ended in disaster when a massive crowd rushed the doors, leading to a fatal stampede that killed nine people. No criminal charges were filed, but the tragedy marked one of the earliest dark chapters in Combs’ career.

Burrowes says the tension surrounding the incident carried into a Manhattan hotel room, where he claims Combs snapped during a conversation about whether he had made the right choice in pursuing a career in the music business. Reports by the publication also mention that Burrowes claims that Combs “put his hands on her,” slapped her, and called her a derogatory name.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The documentary also includes intimate footage shot with Combs’ knowledge in the days before his Sep. 2024 arrest and indictment. Netflix states that Combs declined to comment on the allegation involving his mother. His spokesperson later dismissed the entire docuseries as a “shameful hit piece,” claiming Netflix misused personal footage and relied on individuals with personal or financial motives. The spokesperson also told People they would not address “individual claims,” arguing many of the accusations lack credibility or context.

This docuseries arrives at a time when Combs is facing intense legal scrutiny. He is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after federal convictions on two prostitution-related charges. He is also battling numerous civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other misconduct. Burrowes himself has an active civil case against Combs, alleging years of abusive behavior. His earlier lawsuit, filed in 2003 over a separate 1996 incident, was later dismissed, according to People.

Director Stephanie Stapleton says the goal of the documentary is broader than exposing allegations. She explains that it is meant to challenge the public’s habit of idolizing celebrities without acknowledging their humanity. Sean Combs: The Reckoning is now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: Tahiry Jose Accused Former Lover Joe Budden Of Being Abusive Amid Diddy Debacle, He Responded

The post Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Slapped His Mom And Called Her a ‘B***h’ In Unhinged Meltdown, Ex-Friend Alleges appeared first on MadameNoire.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Slapped His Mom And Called Her a ‘B***h’ In Unhinged Meltdown, Ex-Friend Alleges was originally published on madamenoire.com