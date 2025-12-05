The Phreshest, The Phlyest, The Phinest! A Gallery Of Ice Cold Alpha Men Exemplifying Excellence In The Divine 9

So Phresh, So Clean!

Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It’s absolutely necessary that we celebrate the ice cold brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. on their 119th year of manly deeds, scholarship, and love for all mankind as the dapper world-changers of the Divine 9.

Founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University by seven men who recognized the need for brotherhood among Black men, the FIRST intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity thrived by developing leaders, promoting brotherhood and academic excellence, and providing service and advocacy for its communities.

Built on the shoulders of studious visionaries, Alpha Phi Alpha stressed academic excellence while recognizing the need to help correct the educational, economic, political, and social injustices faced by the Black community

Since its founding, the storied organization has existed at the forefront of the Black community’s fight for civil rights through leaders like W.E.B. DuBois, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., Edward Brooke, Martin Luther King, Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Andrew Young, William Gray, Paul Robeson, and many others.

Other notable members include Dick Gregory, Stuart Scott, Duke Ellington, Donny Hathaway, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Omari Hardwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, breakout HIM star Tariq Withers, Love Island USA star Taylor Williams, Bel-Air star Adrian Holmes, and more.

“I really enjoyed that day,” said Holmes (who portrays Uncle Phil) about shooting his viral stepping scene before actually becoming an Alpha in real life. “We had so many of the Alpha Phi Alphas on set, the original guys. They were so honored to be a part of the show. That doesn’t happen too often. I’ve always admired fraternities, and I’d never been a part of one myself. This is like getting to live out a dream on screen for me. It was fun. The routine we got it down pretty quick. Well, a few days we rehearsed a couple of days before.”

How are you celebrating Alpha men in their 119th year?