Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy, 50 Cent Drama, Misa Hylton, Summer Walker

Diddy denies sending 50 Cent flowers, calling it a 'joke in poor taste'.

Misa Hylton, Diddy's ex, reveals harassment after documentary's release.

Summer Walker enthusiastically shares her love for cosmetic procedures.

✕

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT RECAP

The entertainment world is never quiet, and the latest headlines are keeping everyone talking. From 50 Cent’s ongoing feud with Diddy taking a strange turn to Misa Hylton speaking out, there’s a lot to unpack. Plus, Summer Walker is open about her love for cosmetic surgery, and someone finally did what we’ve all been thinking—took Ray J’s phone.

Did Diddy Send 50 Cent Flowers?

The drama surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs continues, and 50 Cent is right in the middle of it. Following the release of the documentary “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” 50 Cent took to Instagram to share that Diddy had allegedly sent him flowers at Club 11 in Miami. In true 50 Cent fashion, he posted a caption questioning the gesture, writing, “What kind of Diddy sent me flowers… Why all the foreplay? Get busy. You know I’m stupid.” He added a warning, saying, “I’m 90s grimy. You don’t warn me.”

However, Diddy’s camp is denying any involvement. A spokesperson for Combs stated that Diddy had nothing to do with the flowers, calling it a “joke in poor taste.” Considering Diddy is facing numerous legal battles, sending anything that could be seen as an attempt to intimidate would be an unwise move.

Misa Hylton Speaks Out on Harassment

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As the documentary creates waves, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Misa Hylton, is speaking out. She shared a heartfelt message online, revealing that she and her son, Justin, have been facing harassment since the documentary’s release. Hylton stated that the public is being “misled” by things implied in the film.

She expressed her pain, writing, “The most painful part is that this is happening because of men I trusted to protect me, not harm me.” Hylton made it clear her statement was about her and Justin only, distancing herself from Diddy’s larger issues. This follows a previous warning she gave months ago, signaling she would not stay silent about the “shenanigans.”

Summer Walker’s Surgery and Ray J’s Phone

In other news, R&B singer Summer Walker recently shared her enthusiasm for cosmetic surgery. She revealed she’s had her fourth breast augmentation and her second round of liposuction, expressing that she loves her body with a “fiery, burning passion.”

Meanwhile, the saga of Ray J’s social media rants has come to a temporary halt. After making headlines for his financial troubles, including a $140,000 lawsuit from American Express, Monica apparently took his phone. In a widely circulated clip, she can be heard telling him to hand it over, providing a moment of comic relief in a week full of celebrity drama.