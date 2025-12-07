Sounds About White: Donald Trump Removes MLK Day & Juneteenth As Free-Entry Days Into US National Parks & Adds His Birthday To The List

Getty Images / Donald Trump / MLK/ Juneteenth

Donald Trump isn’t beating the racism allegations thanks to this latest bonehead move.

As part of his “modernisation” of the US National Park Service (NPS), Donald Trump is removing Martin Luther King Jr Day and Juneteenth from the list of days that allow free entry into national parks across the country.

To further prove how much of a jerk he is, on top of removing the holidays that celebrate one of the prominent figures in Black history and the day slavery ended, Orange Mussolini is adding Flag Day to the list, but don’t be fooled, it also happens to be his birthday, labeling it as a “patriotic free-fee day.”

Both national holidays were designated fee-free entry days under the Biden Administration, another reason for Trump to display how petty he is.

So now the list of fee-free days is President’s Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday, Independence Day weekend, 110th Birthday of the National Park Service, Constitution Day, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday, and Veterans’ Day.

Sounds about white to us.

The head-scratching changes that will take effect in 2026 also include altering the parks’ admission structure to favor American citizens over foreign visitors.

Speaking on the Trump Administration’s latest move to hate on Black folks and undermine Joe Biden, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a statement, “President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first.”

He continued, “These policies ensure that US taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations.”

Users On Social Media Spot The Jig Immediately

Social media, of course, spotted the jig and has been calling out the dog whistle.

“Looks like Nick Fuentes is in charge. How is cutting MLK Day and Jeenteeth anything but racist? And adding the fascist’s birthday? Everyone who voted for Trump should ashamed. National parks cut free entry for MLK Day, add Trump’s birthday,” one user wrote on BlueSky.

Another user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “They’re erasing civil rights history to celebrate… him. Petty, vindictive, and exactly on brand.”

Sighs, no lies detected unfortunately. We’re one step closer to Trump trying to take away Black History Month because it’s “woke.”

You can see more reactions below.