ReddzzRundown: Diddy’s Mom Responds; New Nipsey Hussle Doc Heats Up

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP

The drama surrounding 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary, “The Reckoning,” continues to unfold, pulling more people into its orbit. This week, Diddy’s own mother, Janice Combs, is speaking out against a particularly damaging claim made in the film. On a more positive note, fans of the late Nipsey Hussle have something to look forward to, as a new docuseries celebrating his life and legacy is officially on the way.

Janice Combs Addresses Documentary Claims

50 Cent’s Netflix documentary has been a source of constant controversy, with Diddy’s team even sending a cease and desist letter demanding it be taken down. A particularly shocking moment in the film comes from Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes, who alleged he once witnessed Diddy slap his mother, Janice Combs, and call her a derogatory name.

Now, Mama Combs is firing back. In a formal statement, she has unequivocally denied the accusation. “The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrowes that my son slapped me were inaccurate and patently false,” she declared. She also accused the documentary’s producers of attempting to mislead viewers and further damage her family’s reputation. This strong denial adds another complex layer to the ongoing public debate about the claims presented in “The Reckoning.”

Nipsey Hussle Docuseries Announced

In much-anticipated news, a definitive docuseries about the life of Nipsey Hussle is in production and set to be released next year. The project is backed by some major names, including LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment, and is directed by One9.

The series, which will consist of five to seven episodes, promises to offer an intimate look into the rapper’s life. It will be narrated by Nipsey’s brother, Black Sam, and will feature posthumous voice-overs from Nipsey himself, pulled from never-before-seen footage that dates back to his childhood. This project aims to provide a comprehensive and personal account of his journey, impact, and enduring legacy. While the docuseries is still looking for a distribution partner, the announcement has brought excitement to fans who continue to celebrate the marathon.