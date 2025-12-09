DMV LOCAL RECAP: Prince George’s County Launches Initiative to Help Prevent Spread of HIV

✕

Prince George’s County is taking a bold and necessary step toward better public health with a new initiative designed to combat the spread of HIV. According to recent data from the health department, more than 8,600 residents in the county are currently living with HIV. This number represents a disproportionately high rate compared to other regions, with the highest rate of new cases appearing among residents aged 20 to 39.

Recognizing the urgency of these statistics, county officials have launched a pilot program aimed at stopping the spread, reducing stigma, and making testing more accessible than ever before. The core of this initiative is privacy and convenience. Residents can now order free HIV test kits that are mailed directly to their homes in discreet packaging. No one needs to know your business, and you can take the test in the privacy of your own space.

The process is designed to be simple and fast. Once you take the test at home, results are available within just 20 minutes. Health officials emphasize that these home kits are over 90% accurate. But the support doesn’t stop at the test result. If a resident tests positive, the program connects them immediately to medical care and support services. If the test is negative, individuals are directed toward resources and information to help them stay negative.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Currently, this pilot program is funded by local impact grants and is available specifically to residents in District 8, within a six-mile radius of National Harbor—an area identified as having a significant need for these resources. However, the message behind the initiative extends to the entire DMV area: knowing your status is power.

Beyond HIV, officials also noted that Prince George’s County is leading Maryland in cases of other sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea. This makes the push for sexual health awareness even more critical. By removing barriers like cost, transportation, and fear of judgment, this initiative empowers our community to take control of their health.

If you live in the qualifying area, taking advantage of these free, confidential resources could be a life-changing decision. Let’s look out for one another, break the stigma, and keep our community healthy. Visit the county health department website for more details on how to order your kit today.