50 Cent ‘White Chicks’ Warns Marlon Wayans After The Actor Condemned Him For ‘Kicking A Man When He’s Down’ With Diddy Doc

50 Cent isn’t happy with all of the folks attributing his Sean “Diddy” Combs docuseries to a personal vendetta.

Marlon Wayans recently stopped by The Cruz Show for a conversation, where he discussed 50 Cent’s involvement in the Netflix doc, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. As some others have pointed out, 50 obviously has a personal beef with Diddy, with Wayans sees a problem with.

“50 and Puff have a long-term beef. It’s personal,” Marlon said during the interview. “It’s between him and Puff,” he continued. “And before it’s between him and Puff, it’s between both of them and God. Just the way Puff is down on his luck and 50 is kicking a man when he’s down. If…luck turn on 50, you know that you got to be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action that you do.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Fif to respond to Wayans’ claims, taking to Instagram to post a picture of Wayans’ White Chicks character, Marcus Anthony Copeland II, in disguise as Tiffany Wilson.

“Keep my name out your mouth boy,” 50 wrote in the caption of his now-deleted post. He went on to post a clip of Wayans discussing his attendance at Diddy’s infamous parties following the mogul’s arrest, during which he insisted he never saw any foul play.

Marlon fired back with a doctored image of the 12 Years A Slave artwork, swapping Chiwetel Ejiofor’s head with 50’s.

“Now let’s think about this 50,” the comedian wrote underneath.

Wayans also discussed Diddy’s possible involvement in 2Pac’s murder, which is depicted in the docuseries. As he talks about the subject, he seems to double down on the idea that 50 and the creators of the doc are trying to push a specific narrative because of how they feel, personally.

“Who’s telling the story, right?” Wayans said. “You can create any narrative as a producer, as a director, and as a storyteller. I can create a narrative. … I can get interviews. … I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. And that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true.”

Pac was fatally shot in 1996. At the time, Diddy’s label, Bad Boy Records, was beefing with Suge Knight’s Death Row Records, which Pac was signed to.

Following the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in September 2023, Diddy’s name resurfaced in connection with the shooting. Davis has mentioned Diddy’s alleged involvement in the murder several times.

Davis also blamed Diddy for getting him “involved in this bulls**t” prior to his arrest.

“If I wouldn’t have ever met him, I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bulls**t,” he stated, per Complex. “Me and Suge, we played on the same pop warner team and everything. My home boys helped put Suge in the game.”

