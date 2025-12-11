DMV LOCAL RECAP: U.S. to Mandate Social Media History from Tourists & Student Loan Forgiveness Gets the Axe

✕

This week has brought some major policy shifts from the new administration that are hitting close to home for many of us, affecting everything from our finances to how the nation welcomes visitors. Two significant announcements are causing a stir: the end of the Biden-era student loan repayment plan and a new mandate requiring some tourists to provide their social media history.

First, let’s talk about the student loans. The Department of Education has officially announced it is ending the Biden administration’s student debt repayment plan. This move means that no new borrowers will be enrolled, and any pending applications will be denied. For the millions of Americans, particularly within our community, who were relying on this program for financial relief, this is a major blow. The plan, which was designed to make loan payments more manageable, has been declared “illegal” by the new administration, leaving many borrowers uncertain about their financial futures. This decision reverses a key policy that many saw as a step toward addressing the crushing weight of student debt, a burden that disproportionately affects Black graduates.

In another significant policy change, the U.S. government is ramping up its screening process for foreign visitors. The administration plans to implement a new rule requiring some tourists to provide five years of their social media history as part of their visa application process. According to a notice from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, this measure will apply to visitors from countries in the Visa Waiver Program, which includes allies like Britain, France, and Japan.

Applicants will have to hand over their social media handles, email addresses from the past ten years, and even upload “selfies” to verify their identity. Officials state this is to improve screening, but it raises serious questions about privacy and surveillance. This move is part of a broader effort to tighten travel restrictions, which also includes expanding a travel ban to more countries, including Haiti and Somalia. While the administration claims these measures are for national security, critics argue they create unnecessary hurdles and could discourage tourism at a time when it’s already down. For many, these policies feel like another way to build walls, both digital and physical.