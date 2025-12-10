Michael Archer II, Son Of Angie Stone & D’Angelo, Reflects On Tragic Passing Of Both His Parents: ‘I’d Give Anything To Give One Of Them Calls Again’

Angie Stone died in a car accident the day after Michael's 28th birthday, when she was approved for a kidney transplant.

D'Angelo passed away 7 months later after a private battle with pancreatic cancer, which he hid from his son.

Michael cherishes the chance to reconnect with his father before his death, but says 2025 has been a 'very rough and sad year'.

In his first interview since the passing of his legendary parents, D’Angelo and Angie Stone, Michael Archer II is opening up about the immense loss.

Source: Prince Williams / Skip Bolen

Both stars passed away earlier this year, just seven months apart from one another. While Stone died in a car accident, D’Angelo passed away following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

During a recent sit-down on the Tamron Hall Show, Michael opened up about the harsh reality of losing his mother the morning after his birthday, just after being approved for a kidney transplant. Michael went on to reveal that he had no idea his father had cancer until they FaceTimed one day, as D’Angelo tried to shield him from the diagnosis, as their family mourned for Angie Stone.

In the interview, Michael revealed that he and his mom were like best friends, speaking on the phone often. After her unexpected passing, he said there was and still is a silence–no more “nothing” conversations while in traffic.

“I’d give anything to give one of them calls again,” he said.

Michael revealed that Angie, 63, died the morning after his 28th birthday. On March 1, Stone’s vehicle was struck in an accident, causing it to flip over. In a lawsuit filed in September, Stone’s family said that the singer was still alive after the first hit, but died after an 18-wheeler crashed into the overturned car.

Just one day before that accident, on Michael’s birthday, Angie Stone had been approved for a kidney transplant, as she had been undergoing kidney dialysis. The 28-year-old was supposed to be with his mother in the days leading up to her death, but she encouraged him to celebrate his birthday, according to Michael.

Michael went on to reveal that he went to the club to get two records played on his birthday, and after he left, he called his mom to update her on the songs, but she didn’t pick up. When Angie called him back, he missed the call.

At around 6 a.m. the next day, his aunts came to his home and told him about the accident, but not that Angie had died. Michael drove from Atlanta to Alabama, holding out hope that his mother would survive, but sadly, she was already gone.

Just seven months after his mother’s death, Michael was hit with another emotional blow–losing his father, whom he had been reconnecting with. D’Angelo died in New York City on Oct. 14 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 51.

After his dad’s passing, Michael wrote that 2025 has been a “very rough and sad year” for him. He gave credit to his father for being there for him when he needed him most, following Stone’s passing, but, “Unfortunately, time ran out.”

During his interview with Tamron Hall, Michael son said his father had told the family to keep him in the dark about his cancer diagnosis. After getting a video call from his dad, Michael said he started asking his uncles what was going on, and sometime after, they called him with a doctor on the line and gave him the news. After that, he went to NYC to be with his dad.

You can see their full conversation down below:

The post Michael Archer II, Son Of Angie Stone & D’Angelo, Reflects On Tragic Passing Of Both His Parents: ‘I’d Give Anything To Give One Of Them Calls Again’ appeared first on Bossip.

Michael Archer II, Son Of Angie Stone & D’Angelo, Reflects On Tragic Passing Of Both His Parents: ‘I’d Give Anything To Give One Of Them Calls Again’ was originally published on bossip.com