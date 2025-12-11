12 Free and Fun Ways to Enjoy the Holidays Around DC
From glimmering light displays along the waterfront to festive public art, outdoor markets, and iconic trees that draw visitors from across the country, the D.C. region transforms into a winter playground this time of year. Whether you’re looking for a cozy stroll through Old Town, a dazzling nighttime photo walk by the monuments, or family-friendly events that won’t break your budget, there are countless ways to celebrate the holidays without spending a dime. Here are 20 of the best free things to do across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia this season.
1. Visit the National Christmas Tree
Head to the Ellipse to see the National Christmas Tree surrounded by smaller trees decorated for each U.S. state and territory.
The Ellipse, 15th St NW & E St NW, Washington, DC
2. Explore Georgetown GLOW
This outdoor light-art installation transforms Georgetown into a glowing winter gallery.
Georgetown (M St, Wisconsin Ave & Waterfront)
3. Stop by CityCenterDC’s Holiday Tree & Light Tunnel
The walk-through light tunnel and towering holiday tree are must-see seasonal staples.
1098 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC
4. Visit the National Menorah
Public lightings, live music, and family programming happen throughout the season.
The Ellipse, Washington, DC
5. Wander the U.S. Botanic Garden’s Outdoor Train Display
A whimsical outdoor setup with miniatures and holiday scenes.
100 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC
6. Light Up the Holidays with Zoolights
Enjoy the twinkling holiday lights with your family at Zoo Lights.
Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute
3001 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC 20008
7. Visit National Harbor’s Christmas Tree & Waterfront
The massive tree and synchronized light shows offer plenty of free holiday cheer.
National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD
8. Holiday Jam at the Go-Go Museum & Café
Kick off the 12 Days of Joy with an evening of live go-go music, holiday treats, and community fun! Enjoy performances from JusPaul & Friends and N.G.K., grab sweet treats from Sweet Tooth Café, and learn how to get your Joy Pass for prizes and deals.
Go-Go Museum & Café, 1920 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC
9. Window-Shop at the Downtown Holiday Market
Enjoy the festive energy, live music, and artisan booths without spending a dollar.
F St NW between 7th & 9th Streets, Washington, DC
10. Watch Ice Skaters at Pentagon Row or Reston Town Center
Festive music and winter atmospheres make these great (and free!) spots to unwind.
Pentagon Row: 1201 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Reston Town Center: 11900 Market St, Reston, VA
11. Old Town Alexandria Christmas Lights
Candlelit windows, lit trees, and historic storefronts give Old Town a classic holiday glow.
King Street, Alexandria, VA
12. Christmas & Holiday Parade in Leesburg
Celebrate the season at Leesburg’s annual Christmas & Holiday Parade! Enjoy festive floats, live music, and a special appearance by Santa as the parade winds from Ida Lee Park to Fairfax Street.
Parade starts at Ida Lee Park, ends at Fairfax Street, Leesburg, VA
Date & Time: Saturday, December 13, 2025