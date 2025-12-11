Listen Live
Joe Budden Suggests Drake's Music Fell Off After 'Scorpion'

Joe Budden has been critical of Drake's musical output via his popular podcast, and has voiced similar sentiments before.

Published on December 11, 2025

Joe Budden X IMPAULSIVE

Joe Budden and Drake appeared to have had a close connection at one point, with the pair lobbing sarcastic yet playful jabs at each other via social media. In recent times, Joe Budden has turned a critical eye on the Canadian superstar and recently suggested that Drake’s music has declined since the release of Scorpion.

Joe Budden, who sometimes goes on other podcasts for interviews, sat down with Logan Paul for the IMPAULSIVE podcast. Paul, his co-host Mike Majlak, and Budden discussed a bevy of hot pop culture topics, including pondering if Tekashi 6ix9ine is an industry plant, the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight, Travis Scott, and more.

The trio hopped into a discussion about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, with Paul declaring that he’s a huge fan of the Canadian superstar. Budden, who counted himself a fan of the OVO Sound honcho as well, shared his thoughts on how much the music changed after Drake delivered his fifth studio album, Scorpion.

“We’re not talking about streams or success,” Budden explained of Drake’s assumed drop in musical quality. “Hearing somebody that did everything he did from So Far Gone up to that point and then listening to everything that came after that just didn’t sound like the same person to me.”

To Budden’s point, Drake is still hitting the charts, although his market dominance isn’t as prominent as it once was, and he has yet to release his upcoming Iceman project. Joe Budden asserts that for someone who has the talent of Drake, the music hasn’t matched up.

Check out the full episode of IMPAULSIVE, where all this gets discussed, below.

Cardi B for Christmas Graphics

