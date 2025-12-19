DIVA’S DAILY DIRT RECAP: 50 Cent Leaks Audio, Wale Speaks Out & More

✕

50 Cent is once again proving why many artists choose to stay far away from his radar. The rapper and media mogul is at the center of new controversy after releasing leaked audio connected to his ongoing feud with the Let’s Rap About It podcast, hosted by Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East. The tension stems from criticism of 50’s Diddy documentary, which sparked a back-and-forth that has now escalated into alleged financial claims.

According to the leaked audio shared by 50 Cent on Instagram, a landlord claims Jim Jones owes anywhere between $80,000 and $180,000 in unpaid rent for the studio space used to film the podcast. The audio also references a disputed partnership agreement and accusations of withheld financial transparency. This revelation adds context to why 50 has repeatedly referred to the podcast hosts as “squatters.” While the claims remain allegations, the situation doesn’t look favorable, especially with 50 Cent publicly backing it up with receipts.

Switching gears, Wale is finally addressing the viral moment involving streamer Kai Cenat that left fans divided. During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Wale explained how the interaction made him feel uncomfortable and embarrassed, particularly in a room filled with industry peers. What many online brushed off as a funny moment actually weighed heavily on him, affecting his mental health for several days.

Wale emphasized the emotional toll of dedicating over a decade to hip-hop culture only to feel downplayed in a public setting. His honesty reflects a broader conversation about respect, perception, and mental health in today’s digital-first entertainment world—where moments go viral instantly and context is often lost.

On a more celebratory note, awards season is officially heating up. Pharrell Williams will receive the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during Grammy Week in Los Angeles on January 29. Brandy and Kirk Franklin will also be honored as Black music icons, recognizing their lasting influence across generations and genres. The Grammy Awards will follow shortly after on February 1.

Finally, the entertainment world enters a new era tonight with the first-ever U.S.-based TikTok Awards, streaming live from Los Angeles. Fans can watch the show on TikTok or Tubi at 9 p.m. ET—proof that streaming platforms continue to reshape how audiences experience major cultural moments.