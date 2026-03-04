Listen Live
DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

A major streaming merger could reshape HBO Max and Paramount+, while Maryland leaders push for a $4B refund following a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

Published on March 4, 2026

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Paramount-Skydance has confirmed plans to combine Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single platform once its reported $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is complete. CEO David Ellison says the consolidation would create a streaming footprint of more than 200 million direct-to-consumer subscribers.

For viewers, that could mean fewer separate subscriptions and one centralized hub for hit shows currently split across platforms. In a time when monthly subscription fees stack up quickly, many consumers may welcome a simplified bill. However, the deal follows a competitive bidding process that reportedly included Netflix before it withdrew its offer, highlighting just how high the stakes are in the streaming wars.

Meanwhile, closer to home, Maryland leaders are taking action over tariffs ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of the United States. Wes Moore, alongside Brooke Lierman and Derek Davis, is demanding that Donald Trump refund approximately $4 billion to Maryland residents and businesses.

That could amount to about $1,744 per Maryland household. The officials argue that if tariffs were deemed illegal, then the financial burden placed on families and small businesses should be returned.

Trending
