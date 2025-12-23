The Gag Is…Fans Question Keke Palmer For Flirting With Blueface On Livestream, ‘Pick Me’ Comments Commence

Keke Palmer has found herself in another situation that her fanbase has some serious questions about.

On Sunday, Dec. 21, the actress and singer dropped by Blueface’s home, where she recorded a new track with the recently released rapper. At one point during their interaction, Palmer called the engineer helping with the song “boo,” which Blueface didn’t like, acting territorial.

“I’m your boo,” Blueface told Keke, which made her laugh. When the engineer then stopped the music, Palmer continued, “He’s about to say something crazy.”

“Don’t call nobody else boo but me, all right? This the engineer, you call him engineer,” Blueface said, causing Keke to apologize to the engineer. “I’m boo,” Blueface added, as she ignored him, flashing a smile.

Later on in the livestream, Blueface continued shooting his shot at the actress, making it clear that he had her over for one reason, and one reason only.

“So how’ve you been? You’ve been out for a little while,” she said, referencing the rapper’s November prison release. “When I got out, I was doing all right. Then you walked in, everything’s looking bright, babe,” he said, smiling. “My future looking bright.” “You play too much,” Keke responded laughing, going on to call him “fake.”

Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison for a battery incident and a probation violation in August 2024. Because of his conviction—and his long history of drama among the him and the women in his life—a lot of people are confused by Keke Palmer joining the mix.

Palmer’s appearance on Blueface’s livestream is just the latest strange decision in a string of confusing moves for Keke. Earlier this year, the singer interviewed Jonathan Majors for her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, but the episode never aired because her partners deemed it insensitive following public backlash.

Despite Majors’ assault conviction, Palmer defended her goal to let him speak, wanting to remain unbiased and give guests a platform for their truth. Because of so much backlash after the episode was announced, the decision was made to pull the episode out of respect for public sentiment, despite Palmer’s belief in allowing people to be heard.

