Mayor Muriel Bowser on 10 Years in Office, Legacy, and DC’s Future

Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Aladdin Da Prince on 93.9 WKYS to reflect on her 10 years as mayor, her legacy, and what’s next for Washington, DC.

Published on December 30, 2025

Mayor Muriel Bowser is reflecting on a decade of leadership as she prepares to complete her final year in office. During a wide-ranging conversation with Aladdin Da Prince on 93.9 WKYS, Bowser discussed her legacy, personal growth, and the future of Washington, DC.

A lifelong DC resident, Bowser highlighted major accomplishments during her tenure, including closing the DC General homeless shelter and replacing it with short-term family housing across the city. She also pointed to more than $1 billion in development in Ward 7 and 8, bringing new housing, jobs, and economic opportunities. Bowser discussed major sports and redevelopment wins, including bringing the Commanders back to DC and keeping the Wizards and Capitals in the District.

On a personal level, Bowser shared how becoming a mother changed how she governs, deepening her connection to DC Public Schools and youth-focused policies. She also emphasized improvements in public safety, crediting Metropolitan Police Department leadership for reducing violent crime in recent years.

As she looks ahead, Bowser made clear she is not retiring, but rather preparing for her next chapter while remaining committed to the city she has served for the past 10 years.

