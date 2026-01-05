REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake & Aiden Ross Sued in Streaming Lawsuit

✕

Drake and Aiden Ross are being sued in a new lawsuit alleging they orchestrated a fake streaming operation to boost music plays and move money through the online casino Stake. Plaintiffs claim the platform’s tipping system allowed encrypted transfers between the artists and collaborators, hiding the true flow of funds while inflating streaming numbers.

According to the lawsuit, fake streams and bots were part of the scheme, helping the artists manipulate charts while masking financial activity. The situation is especially ironic because Drake previously sued Universal Music Group over alleged streaming manipulation tied to Kendrick Lamar’s catalog—now he faces similar accusations.If the lawsuit’s claims are proven, the case could have major implications. Beyond potential fines, it may prompt streaming platforms to investigate artificial activity more closely and highlight how digital tools like tipping systems can be misused. Fans and insiders are watching closely as the story develops, showing just how complex the intersection of music, technology, and finance has become in the streaming era.