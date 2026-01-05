Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake & Aiden Ross Sued in New Lawsuit

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake & Aiden Ross Sued in Streaming Lawsuit

Drake and Aiden Ross are being sued in a lawsuit alleging fake streams and online casino transactions to boost music charts.

Published on January 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake and Aiden Ross are being sued in a new lawsuit alleging they orchestrated a fake streaming operation to boost music plays and move money through the online casino Stake. Plaintiffs claim the platform’s tipping system allowed encrypted transfers between the artists and collaborators, hiding the true flow of funds while inflating streaming numbers.

According to the lawsuit, fake streams and bots were part of the scheme, helping the artists manipulate charts while masking financial activity. The situation is especially ironic because Drake previously sued Universal Music Group over alleged streaming manipulation tied to Kendrick Lamar’s catalog—now he faces similar accusations.If the lawsuit’s claims are proven, the case could have major implications. Beyond potential fines, it may prompt streaming platforms to investigate artificial activity more closely and highlight how digital tools like tipping systems can be misused. Fans and insiders are watching closely as the story develops, showing just how complex the intersection of music, technology, and finance has become in the streaming era.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

President Trump Holds Press Conference With Elon Musk in White House's Oval Office

Stephen Miller's Wife Posts Questionable Greenland Image In Wake Of Venezuela Event

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump & Cabinet Clowned For Trying To Recreat Barack Obama's Bin Laden Situation Room Photo Moment

Hip-Hop Wired

Drake & Adin Ross Smacked With RICO Lawsuit Alleging Gambling & Music Stream Boosting Schemes

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-VENEZUELA-US-CONFLICT-CRISIS

President Trump Confirms Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's Capture

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close