Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Here’s Your Chance to Start the New Year Off Right!

Kick off 2026 with The Morning Hustle Cash Grab and a chance to win $1,000! Registration is now live, and the contest runs Monday – Friday, 8:05am EST / 7:05am CST, from January 6 to December 18, 2026.

How to Enter:

Sign up at TheMorningHustle.com

OR text CASH to 71007 to receive a registration link

Contestants will be called to play live and have 60 seconds to answer 10 questions correctly. Don’t miss your chance to grab the cash!

Sign up today and get ready to hustle!