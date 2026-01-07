DMV LOCAL RECAP: Walmart Checkout Changes, Food Dye Ban, and Diet Pills

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Walmart Checkout Changes, Food Dye Ban, and Dieting
Shopping at Walmart may look very different in 2026. The retail giant announced plans to reduce the number of self-checkout lanes while increasing staff-assisted checkout options. The move is aimed at improving customer service and reducing theft, though it could also mean longer wait times for shoppers who prefer scanning items themselves.
Alongside checkout changes, Walmart also confirmed it will eliminate synthetic food dyes from its products. This comes as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration unveiled a joint plan to phase out petroleum-based dyes from America’s food supply. The decision has reignited conversations about why such additives remain common in U.S. foods while being restricted in other countries.
Meanwhile, a new weight-loss option is entering the market. Popular injectable fat-loss treatments are now reportedly available in pill form, starting at around $149, with higher dosages costing more. As many consumers focus on wellness goals heading into the new year, the announcement is already drawing attention.
From retail changes to food safety and health trends, these updates signal shifts that could affect everyday life for shoppers nationwide.
