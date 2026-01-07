Listen Live
REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Boosie Seeks Leniency, Lil Durk Trial Update

Boosie sued in a lawsuit over gun possession seeks probation, while Lil Durk’s trial is postponed to May 4 after key witnesses come forward.

Published on January 7, 2026

Boosie Badazz is currently seeking leniency in his federal gun possession case. The rapper, 43, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm after police discovered a gun in his car during a 2023 traffic stop in San Diego.

His legal team is asking the judge to grant probation and community service instead of prison time, arguing that incarceration would be unnecessary rather than a meaningful form of accountability. Boosie’s team emphasizes that he has learned from past mistakes, including serving five years previously, and that prison time would disrupt his efforts to stay productive in his career and personal life. Prosecutors, however, are pushing for a two-year sentence behind bars, highlighting the seriousness of the offense and the need for accountability.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk’s trial has been postponed, with the new start date set for May 4. The case was originally scheduled to begin January 20, but several key witnesses have come forward to cooperate with authorities, requiring additional time to prepare. The rapper, who has been actively focused on music, now faces months of uncertainty as the legal process unfolds. Fans of both artists have been closely monitoring developments, sharing reactions across social media and hoping for favorable outcomes.

As Boosie and Lil Durk navigate these legal battles, the entertainment world watches closely. Stay tuned to REDDZZRUNDOWN for updates as these stories continue to develop.

