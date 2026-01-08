REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Diddy Pay Drama, Mary J. Lawsuit Tossed

✕

The spotlight is now on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ finances as multiple employees and attorneys allegedly claim they have not been paid. According to reports, at least one person has quit amid the alleged payment delays. Sources say Diddy’s finances are currently being overseen by Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, with some staffers believing the firm has placed tight restrictions on outgoing payments.

The claims come as Diddy continues to face a growing list of civil lawsuits, reportedly more than 50, which may be contributing to mounting legal and financial pressure. While no formal statement has been issued directly addressing the payment allegations, the situation has sparked widespread conversation online as fans and industry insiders watch closely.

Meanwhile, a legal battle involving Diddy’s former partner Misa Hylton has taken a major turn. Hylton previously filed a $5 million lawsuit against Mary J. Blige, alleging breach of contract connected to rapper Vado and claiming the dispute caused financial harm. Mary J. Blige denied the accusations, calling the lawsuit frivolous from the start.

Now, a judge has officially dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice after Hilton failed to meet a court deadline to support her claims. The judge granted Blige’s motion to dismiss, effectively ending the case for now. Hilton later released a statement reflecting on the situation, saying the experience taught her that mixing friendships, family, and business is not always wise.