No More Drama: Mary J. Blige Sneakily Celebrates Longtime Friend Misa Hylton’s Lawsuit Against Her Getting Dismissed

Mary J. Blige is celebrating a big victory against her former friend.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The lawsuit filed by Misa Hylton, her longtime friend and former stylist, has been dismissed in New York court.

According to documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Blige and her legal team–Lisa Moore and Andrew Pequignot–were granted the motion to dismiss the suit Hylton, which was filed in July 2025, without prejudice. While Hylton can still pursue sanctions against the singer if she chooses, but her lack of movement after filing suggests things are likely wrapped up.

The “Not Gon’ Cry” singer was up against a $5 million lawsuit in New York from her friend of 30 years and her talent agency, M.I.S.A. Management. Their complaint is in response to claims that the Grammy Award-winning singer sabotaged their business relationship with rapper Vado. Blige responded by claiming that Hylton was operating a phony company.

In the suit, according to All Hip Hop, Blige was accused of withholding Vado’s completed album in an effort to pressure him into cutting ties with Hylton. Hylton and Vado both accuse the R&B singer and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, of interfering with a signed management agreement between Vado and M.I.S.A., which entitled the agency to 20% of the rapper’s earnings.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The court wasn’t happy with Hylton for filing a lawsuit with inflammatory claims, to abandon them when the pressure was on. According to the outlet, they warned her legal team about that, saying she could face punishment for “bad faith litigation tactics” should she refile in the future.

In response to the big news, Mary took to Instagram to celebrate her victory, posting a not-so-subtle message about her reaction to the dismissal.

Over a black screen, the singer posted an animation that includes the cool guy sunglasses emoji and some sparkles bouncing on the screen, all set to the tune of DJ Khaled’s song, “GOD DID.” While Blige didn’t add any context in regards to what her celebration was about, it’s safe to assume she’s pretty happy to have this lawsuit behind her.

As for Misa Hylton, she released a statement to The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa explaining why she decided not to pursue the suit. According to Misa, she had previously chosen not to pursue people who “hurt me deeply,” a decision that led her to question “why I would choose a different path for someone I once called my sister [Mary J. Blige].”

Hylton said she ultimately “chose peace,” noting the situation took “a significant toll” on her mental health and prompted deeper reflection on relationships and their meaning. “I pray for healing for all of us,” she concluded.

The post No More Drama: Mary J. Blige Sneakily Celebrates Longtime Friend Misa Hylton’s Lawsuit Against Her Getting Dismissed appeared first on Bossip.

No More Drama: Mary J. Blige Sneakily Celebrates Longtime Friend Misa Hylton’s Lawsuit Against Her Getting Dismissed was originally published on bossip.com