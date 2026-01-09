DMV LOCAL RECAP: Trump Moves on Homeownership, ACA Deal, Minneapolis Tragedy

✕

Homeownership in the DMV region may soon get a boost for everyday buyers. President Trump announced plans to ban Wall Street firms and investors from buying up single-family homes, aiming to curb the dominance of companies like Blackstone, American Homes for Rent, and Progress Residential. These firms have purchased thousands of homes in recent years, leaving many families unable to buy and only able to rent. Trump is calling on Congress to support the effort, framing it as a step toward restoring homeownership as a cornerstone of the American dream.

In healthcare news, 17 House Republicans joined the broader vote to revive and enhance Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years. The move ensures that more Americans can access affordable healthcare, providing stability and relief for families struggling with rising medical costs.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck in Minneapolis with the death of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a former Old Dominion University student. State and federal authorities, including U.S. Immigration and Customs officials, are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Communities in Virginia and Minnesota continue to mourn, highlighting concerns about public safety and institutional oversight.

From local housing initiatives to healthcare policy and heartbreaking regional news, staying informed is crucial. Residents are encouraged to follow developments and engage with resources to better understand how these changes may impact their daily lives. For ongoing updates, visit the Dominique Diva Show website.