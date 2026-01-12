Professional Boxer Jahmal Harvey Talks Jake Paul, Netflix Fight & DMV Roots

Jahmal Harvey stays undefeated at 2–0, earning a unanimous decision win over Kevin Cervantes.

Rising boxing star Jahmal Harvey sat down with Talk2Trey in the 93.9 studio to discuss his growing professional career. The 2024 Olympian recently controlled all six rounds to earn a unanimous decision (60–53 x3) over Kevin Cervantes, including an early knockdown that set the tone for the fight. Harvey’s victory improved his professional record to 2-0, with one win by knockout, and highlighted his speed, angles, and nonstop scoring ability.

A 2021 AIBA World Champion from Oxon Hill, Maryland, Harvey earned a decisive victory, showing composure and control across multiple rounds against a tough opponent. The win marked another step forward in his early professional career and further solidified his readiness for bigger stages.

That opportunity came after Harvey connected with Jake Paul through Instagram, which eventually led to a deal with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). During the interview, Harvey explained that the agreement aligned with his goals as he transitioned from an elite amateur to the professional ranks. He credited MVP’s promotional strategy for allowing him to focus on boxing while expanding his visibility.

Harvey also spoke positively about Jake Paul’s impact on the sport, particularly his role in increasing opportunities and visibility for women’s boxing and younger fighters.

Despite the growing spotlight, Harvey remains deeply connected to the DMV. From highlighting local artists during his ring walks to proudly representing the DMV, he sees his success as a reflection of his community. With an aggressive style, nearly 200 amateur fights behind him, and plans to stay active in the ring next year, Jahmal Harvey continues to build momentum as one of boxing’s most promising young contenders.