Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVAS DAILY DIRT: Diddy, Boosie, Young Thug, & R. Kelly Updates

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Diddy, Boosie, Young Thug, Drake & R. Kelly Updates

Diddy sued in a lawsuit, Boosie avoids prison, Young Thug gets property returned, Drake tips $500, R. Kelly remix news

Published on January 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Today’s entertainment headlines are full of legal drama, music updates, and celebrity news. Diddy’s legal team recently wrote to former President Trump seeking intervention in his case, but Trump declined, leaving Diddy to pursue an expedited appeal filed in late December for a reversal of his conviction.

Meanwhile, rapper Boosie just received a major legal break. A federal judge in San Diego ordered him to time served, meaning he will not return to prison. Boosie will serve three years of supervised release, a significant update after his recent legal maneuvering.

In Georgia, Young Thug scored a big win as a Fulton County judge ordered the state to return millions in property—including cars, jewelry, and cash—confiscated during his years-long prosecution.

On a lighter note, Drake is making headlines for generosity, reportedly tipping food delivery drivers around $500. Fans are also buzzing about new music releases: Jill Scott dropped her new album To Whom It May Concern on January 13, and R. Kelly is reportedly featured on a remix of Chris Breezy’s “It Depends,” stirring conversation online.

For all the latest updates on celebrity news, music releases, and legal drama stay tuned to the Dominique Da Diva Show.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Gamestop

Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

Hip-Hop Wired
14 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2026

14 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS-CONFLICT-OIL

Donald Trump Clowned After Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud During Meeting With Oil Execs

Hip-Hop Wired
US-TECHNOLOGY-AI-CES

Disney, Lucasfilm & Lego Team Up To let You Blow Up The Death Star On The Sphere During CES

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close