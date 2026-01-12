Another Ghetto Week In America: RFK Jr. Updates U.S. Dietary Guidelines, Calls for Real Food

✕

Americans have a new reason to rethink what’s on their plate. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled updated dietary guidelines this week, urging the public to focus on real, whole foods and cut back on ultra-processed items and added sugars.

The new recommendations flip the traditional food pyramid, emphasizing protein, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains as the foundation of a healthy diet. Dairy is included in moderation, while processed foods are being de-emphasized due to their links to chronic illness and rising healthcare costs. Kennedy highlighted the decades-long influence of federal policies that subsidized highly processed foods, contributing to poorer public health outcomes.

Experts note that small changes, like reducing sugar or prioritizing natural ingredients, can have immediate health benefits, including weight loss and improved energy. Kennedy stressed that these shifts are especially important for communities disproportionately affected by diet-related health issues.

For those looking to adapt, the new pyramid suggests filling your plate with more vegetables and protein, limiting refined carbohydrates, and prioritizing real, minimally processed ingredients. Stay tuned in to the Dominique Da Diva Show for more updates.