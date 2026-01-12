Listen Live
REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Offset & Celina Powell Drama, Diggs Update

Offset is trending after Celina Powell alleges he threatened her, while Stefon Diggs gets a court date postponement.

Published on January 12, 2026

Social media timelines lit up this week after new drama involving Offset and Celina Powell surfaced online. A video circulating on social platforms appears to show Offset laid up in bed while Powell records, followed by her posting alleged messages in which she claims the rapper threatened her. The posts quickly went viral, prompting widespread reactions and renewed scrutiny of Offset’s behavior.

The situation also revived past controversy between the two. In 2017, Offset publicly accused Celina Powell of attempting to extort him, and nearly nine years later, their names are once again trending together. While no legal action has been confirmed, the renewed allegations have sparked intense debate and speculation across social media.

Meanwhile, NFL star Stefon Diggs received a brief legal reprieve. Diggs’ felony strangulation court appearance involving his former chef has been postponed. Originally scheduled for January 23, the court date has been moved to February 8, allowing Diggs to remain focused on football ahead of the Super Bowl.

As the situation continues to develop, Lady Reddzz will keep you locked in with the latest updates on trending news.

