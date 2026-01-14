DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Teyana Taylor Wins, Kandi’s Lawsuit Drama

✕

Award season is officially underway, and Teyana Taylor is starting it off strong. The multi-hyphenate star took home her very first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in One Battle After Another. During her emotional acceptance speech, Taylor shared an affirming message for Black women and girls everywhere, reminding them that their softness is not a weakness and that their voices matter. With awards season just getting started, many fans believe this win is only the beginning.

Meanwhile, legal drama is brewing in Atlanta. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has reportedly sued her estranged husband Todd Tucker in a lawsuit after filing an emergency motion in court. According to filings, Burruss claims she has been covering all expenses for their children, Ace and Blaze, including tuition, medical bills, and daily necessities—despite Tucker allegedly having multiple income streams.

The case is expected to head to court soon.In other headlines, rapper Pooh Shiesty is reportedly facing new legal trouble after allegedly being arrested in Dallas, just months after his release from prison. Details remain limited as fans await more information.

Finally, Mary J. Blige is headed to Las Vegas. The Grammy- and Emmy-winning icon announced a theatrical Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, running from May 1 through July 18, promising music, storytelling, and star power all summer long.Stay tuned for more celebrity news and entertainment updates with DIVA’S DAILY DIRT.