DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: NAACP Noms, Chris Brown Lawsuit Update

The 56th NAACP Image Awards nominees are officially in, and some of music and film’s biggest stars are leading the pack. Kendrick Lamar is among the top nominees this year, while Doechii continues her breakout run with multiple nods. Teyana Taylor, who seems to be everywhere right now, also earned a nomination—and revealed she has another Netflix movie dropping as soon as next week. Adding to the excitement, Jacob Latimore received a nomination as well, continuing his long-standing career evolution from music to television on The Chi. The awards air live February 22 from Pasadena, California, on BET and CBS.

In legal news, Chris Brown, who was sued in a lawsuit tied to the Investigation Discovery documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence, scored a major win. A judge dismissed the $500 million lawsuit entirely after reviewing the documentary, ruling that claims of journalistic misconduct did not hold up in court.

Meanwhile, music executive L.A. Reid avoided a courtroom showdown after settling his sexual assault lawsuit outside of court just days before the trial was set to begin. The case had drawn attention due to reports that high-profile witnesses, including John Legend, might testify.

Lastly, rumors surrounding Pooh Shiesty’s alleged re-arrest were shut down. The rapper remains free and is currently under home confinement until April.

