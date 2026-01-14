REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Rumors, Mary J. Blige Vegas Residency

✕

Internet rumors can spread fast, and Pooh Shiesty was the latest artist caught in the whirlwind. After reports surfaced online claiming the rapper had been arrested again, fans quickly jumped to conclusions. However, his label stepped in to clarify the situation, confirming that Pooh Shiesty is not back behind bars. While his original release date was set for April 2026, he received an early release in October and is currently on home confinement, which explains the confusion around the April date. Despite internet chatter, Pooh Shiesty remains a free man and continues to serve his sentence under supervision.

Meanwhile, it’s time to start saving those coins because Mary J. Blige is officially headed to Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning icon announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, titled Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency promises a theatrical and emotional experience, blending music with storytelling in a way only Mary can deliver.

The show will roll out in two legs, with the first beginning May 1, followed by performances on May 2, 6, 8, and 9. The second leg kicks off July 10, with additional shows on July 11, 17, and 18. Each performance starts at 8 p.m., and tickets officially go on sale Friday, January 16.

Between cleared-up rumors and Vegas-ready vocals, the timeline is definitely staying busy.