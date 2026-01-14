Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Rumors, Mary J's Vegas Residency

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Rumors, Mary J. Blige Vegas Residency

Rumors swirl about Pooh Shiesty’s status as his team clears the air, while Mary J. Blige announces her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

Published on January 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Internet rumors can spread fast, and Pooh Shiesty was the latest artist caught in the whirlwind. After reports surfaced online claiming the rapper had been arrested again, fans quickly jumped to conclusions. However, his label stepped in to clarify the situation, confirming that Pooh Shiesty is not back behind bars. While his original release date was set for April 2026, he received an early release in October and is currently on home confinement, which explains the confusion around the April date. Despite internet chatter, Pooh Shiesty remains a free man and continues to serve his sentence under supervision.

Meanwhile, it’s time to start saving those coins because Mary J. Blige is officially headed to Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning icon announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, titled Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency promises a theatrical and emotional experience, blending music with storytelling in a way only Mary can deliver.

The show will roll out in two legs, with the first beginning May 1, followed by performances on May 2, 6, 8, and 9. The second leg kicks off July 10, with additional shows on July 11, 17, and 18. Each performance starts at 8 p.m., and tickets officially go on sale Friday, January 16.

Between cleared-up rumors and Vegas-ready vocals, the timeline is definitely staying busy.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Pokémon Lego Sets

Gotta Build Em' All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

Hip-Hop Wired
10th New York International Latino Film Festival - "Red Apples Falling"

Jim Jones Caught Allegedly Trying To Put Hands On Dame Dash In Old Clip

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. border agents carry out immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis

5 Things We Know About The Trigger Happy Minneapolis ICE Agent Jonathan Ross

Hip-Hop Wired
Fetty Wap - The Breakfast Club

7 Things We Learned from Fetty Wap On The Breakfast Club

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close