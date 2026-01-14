REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: NAACP Image Awards 2026 Nominees

✕

Award season is officially underway, and the 2026 NAACP Image Awards nominations have dropped—bringing major excitement across music, film, and culture. Leading the pack this year are Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, and Teyana Taylor, all earning multiple nods as fans celebrate another year of Black excellence.

Teyana Taylor continues her unstoppable run following her recent Golden Globe win, proving her momentum extends across both music and film. Meanwhile, the Album of the Year category is shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet, with nominees including Cardi B, Giveon, Leon Thomas, and SZA’s SOS Deluxe. If Cardi B or SZA takes home the trophy, it would mark the eighth consecutive year the award has gone to a solo female artist—a milestone worth celebrating.

Beyond the major categories, there’s also love for innovative storytelling. Noochie’s Front Porch earned a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Series or Special Documentary, with performances—like Paige LaBelle’s—drawing praise for their raw, soulful energy. Fans can currently cast their votes online, helping determine the final winners.

Voting remains open until February 7 at midnight, and the ceremony will take place February 22 in Pasadena, California, airing live on BET and CBS. With powerhouse nominees and cultural impact front and center, this year’s NAACP Image Awards are shaping up to be a must-watch moment.