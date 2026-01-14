Listen Live
DMV LOCAL RECAP: Trump Raises Denaturalization Fears

President Trump sparks concern after saying he would strip citizenship from naturalized Americans, raising alarms about denaturalization and its legal limits.

Published on January 13, 2026

Concerns are growing nationwide after President Donald Trump openly discussed the possibility of stripping citizenship from naturalized Americans, reigniting fears around a rarely used legal process known as denaturalization. In a recent interview, Trump claimed he would remove citizenship “in a heartbeat” if someone was dishonest, though he did not clearly define what behavior would qualify or whether he was referencing existing legal standards.

His remarks come as his administration continues investigations tied to alleged fraud cases in Minnesota. Trump has repeatedly singled out the Somali community in his rhetoric, framing the issue as a broader threat to the country. While no new lawsuit has been announced, legal experts warn that the lack of clarity in his statements is what makes them especially troubling.

Under current U.S. law, denaturalization is permitted only in very narrow circumstances. Immigration attorneys emphasize that the government must prove someone committed fraud or lied during the naturalization process—such as concealing a serious crime or providing false information. It is not a punishment for crimes committed after citizenship is granted, nor is it meant to be used as a political tool.

For many everyday Americans, especially immigrants and communities of color, the comments have fueled anxiety and uncertainty. Experts stress the importance of staying informed, understanding one’s legal rights, and recognizing that denaturalization remains rare and heavily scrutinized by the courts.

As debates around immigration and citizenship continue, legal clarity—and accountability—remain at the center of growing public concern.

