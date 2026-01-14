Listen Live
Kenyan McDuffie Announces Run For D.C. Mayor

Former D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie announced his run for mayor, highlighting his deep roots in Northeast D.C. and with a focus on housing, safety, and economic opportunity.

Published on January 14, 2026

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is sworn in for a second term
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie announced his campaign for mayor this week, joining a growing field of candidates in an open race after Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in November that she would not seek a fourth term.

McDuffie shared the news in a video posted to Instagram, filmed in Stronghold, the Northeast D.C. neighborhood where his family has lived for generations.

“Stronghold is where I learned to fight for what’s right, what it means to deliver for D.C.,” McDuffie said, describing the community as both his home and the starting point of his public service.

McDuffie described his path from working as a mail carrier and walking routes across the city with union pay, health care, and job security, to graduating from Howard University and becoming a lawyer. He later served as a prosecutor and civil rights attorney before joining the D.C. Council.

During his time in office, McDuffie pointed to his work on affordable housing, first-time homebuyer assistance, public safety initiatives, juvenile justice reform, and legislation designed to help new parents save for their children’s futures.

As mayor, McDuffie said he would focus on lowering costs for residents, improving schools, strengthening public safety, and expanding economic opportunity across the city. He added that he and his wife, Princess, are raising their family in Stronghold, and said every Washingtonian deserves the chance to build stability in their own neighborhood.

