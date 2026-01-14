Mustard found himself back in the spotlight thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s stellar GNX album, featuring music crafted by the successful producer. In a new and especially candid interview, Mustard reveals his long journey in reclaiming his health, losing 120 pounds in the process.

Mustard sat down with Men’s Health and detailed how his success led to certain excesses regarding his use of “lean,” aka promethazine and codeine, and eating carb-heavy meals on demand from his private chef. Standing at 5-foot-7 and weighing up to 340 pounds, the producer, real name Dijon “Mustard” McFarlane, shared how he decided to take control of his weight on his terms.

From Men’s Health:

“I’ve been trying to lose weight for my whole adult life,” Mustard says. “I’ve had five different trainers. I’ve done every diet you can think of.… I remember the doctor would always tell me I have a fatty liver. So I’d say, ‘How do I get rid of a fatty liver?’ He’d say, ‘Lose weight.’ How do I get rid of high blood pressure? Lose weight. I got tired of hearing that.”

Mustard credits his camera guy, “who is super into health,” with helping him finally eat better. “I found the one meal that I liked the most: grilled tilapia, spinach, and corn,” he says. He ate it almost daily. Three months later, in 2021, on his 30th birthday, Mustard weighed himself. The scale read 215.

Check out the full Men’s Health Mustard profile here.

—

Photo: Getty

Mustard Shares His Health Journey After Losing 120 Pounds was originally published on hiphopwired.com