Stormi Steele Starring In Birmingham-Based ‘Belle Collective’ Spinoff, Season 7 Of Original OWN Series Premiering In February

OWN is launching a spinoff of Belle Collective, set in Birmingham, Alabama.

The original Belle Collective cast from Mississippi will return for season 7.

New Birmingham cast includes successful entrepreneurs, models, and influencers navigating social and business scenes.

A Love & Marriage Huntsville alumna is bringing her (Canvas) beauty back to OWN! Steele, who previously exited Carlos King’s #LAMH’s is starring in the newly announced Belle Collective: Birmingham.

The spinoff is effectively expanding Belle Collective into a franchise, with the original starring six Mississippi stunners returning to OWN for seven season on February 13.

An OWN press release reports that Steele, the CEO of the highly-successful Canvas Beauty, will be joined in Birmingham by fellow Alabama socialites who are “driven, successful southern Belles in the rising cultural scene who are determined to transform the city into a thriving destination for beauty and influence.”

“Stormi must navigate Birmingham’s deeply connected social and business scenes to forge alliances with fellow powerhouses including her savvy CFO Amber Jones, entrepreneur Tiffaney Jones, marketing strategist Funmi Ford, model and marketer Synetta Hawkins and talent manager K’La Inman.”

Speaking on Belle Collective’s continued success, network president Tina Perry praised the reality franchise as a cornerstone of the brand’s programming.

“Since its debut, Belle Collective has become a defining series for OWN, captivating audiences with authentic storytelling and celebrating the strength, ambition and brilliance of Black women in the South,” Perry said in a statement. “We’re proud to expand this powerful franchise and introduce compelling new narratives and dynamic personalities from Birmingham.” Belle Collective Season 7 Premieres In February

As for the original Belle Collective, all six of the ladies are back after a highly-succesful season that was the most-watched original series on cable among African American women age 25-54.

OWN reports that Kerri Paul, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Selena Johnson, and Tambra Cheri will return to once again showcase the “strength, ambition, and pride of Black female entrepreneurship, redefining what it means to be a modern southern Belle who unapologetically carves her own path.”

A newly released trailer teases what’s to come.

As the season kicks off, the women of Belle Collective are thrust into moments of reckoning that test their resilience, relationships and resolve.

Lateshia reaches a breaking point in her marriage to Glen, who was at the center of a cheating scandal last season, and makes the bold choice to put herself first…

“I wanna be celibate,” says Lateshia in the trailer to her husband amid their strained marriage. “You sound crazy as hell,” says Glen.

Meanwhile, Marie is blindsided by betrayal after learning of Cedric’s infidelity. Latrice and Cliff are savoring a professional high as their restaurant, Taste, becomes Jackson’s buzziest bite, until a serious health scare threatens Latrice’s hard-earned success.

Selena’s long-awaited walk down the aisle draws near, but stalled plans and a tense house hunt that’s complicated by Mike’s attachment to his bachelor pad, turn celebration into stress.

As for Kerri, she faces financial friction as the third location of her Brick and Spoon franchise struggles to gain steam.

Ultimately, all roads lead to Selena’s 50th birthday soirée, where a simmering feud between Lateshia and Latrice erupts into a dramatic showdown that sends shockwaves through the Collective.

“There’s nothing between me and Lateshia,” says Latrice defiantly.

Belle Collective and Belle Collective: Birmingham are produced by Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment.

Belle Collective season 7 premieres February 13 on OWN!

Will YOU be watching?





