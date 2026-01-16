Everything We Learned From The ‘Resident Evil’ Showcase

Capcom / Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem is weeks away from launch, and Capcom held a showcase to give us more details on the latest saga in the iconic survival horror franchise.

We already know that Leon S. Kennedy will be back in Resident Evil Requiem and will be fully playable alongside Grace Ashcroft.

A recently released trailer showcasing the game’s use of Nvidia 4K Path Tracing teased that the game might have an open world or introduce a different gameplay element, giving RE fans something new.

Following the Resident Evil Showcase, we received more information about Resident Evil Requiem, as well as other collaboration announcements.

Resident Evil Requiem Will Have Different Difficulty Settings

Capcom /Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem’s lead director, Koshi Nakanishi, revealed that the game will have three difficulty settings.

There will be a casual mode difficulty for players who don’t want their stomachs to be in their asses during their playthrough and just want to enjoy the game’s story. Casual mode will also have an aim assist that will allow players to hit weak points on zombies with ease.

Of course, there is the standard mode, but there will also be a third difficulty setting called classic that adds the twist of Grace needing to collect ink ribbons to save her game, adding another layer of tension to an already tense video game.

Capcom

A very intriguing twist that we will definitely be partaking in.