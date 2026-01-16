Everything We Learned From The 'Resident Evil' Showcase
Resident Evil Requiem is weeks away from launch, and Capcom held a showcase to give us more details on the latest saga in the iconic survival horror franchise.
We already know that Leon S. Kennedy will be back in Resident Evil Requiem and will be fully playable alongside Grace Ashcroft.
A recently released trailer showcasing the game’s use of Nvidia 4K Path Tracing teased that the game might have an open world or introduce a different gameplay element, giving RE fans something new.
Following the Resident Evil Showcase, we received more information about Resident Evil Requiem, as well as other collaboration announcements.
Resident Evil Requiem Will Have Different Difficulty Settings
Resident Evil Requiem’s lead director, Koshi Nakanishi, revealed that the game will have three difficulty settings.
There will be a casual mode difficulty for players who don’t want their stomachs to be in their asses during their playthrough and just want to enjoy the game’s story. Casual mode will also have an aim assist that will allow players to hit weak points on zombies with ease.
Of course, there is the standard mode, but there will also be a third difficulty setting called classic that adds the twist of Grace needing to collect ink ribbons to save her game, adding another layer of tension to an already tense video game.
A very intriguing twist that we will definitely be partaking in.
New Gameplay Mechanics
Resident Evil Requiem will boast some new gameplay mechanics that were shown off during the Resident Evil Showcase.
Leon will have the same gun and melee skills, but now he can pin zombies against walls with his feet to deliver fatal shots to the dome.
He can also use his new hatchet, which loses sharpness with use but can be sharpened with a whetstone.
He can also use that same hatchet to counter enemy attacks, and he can even wield dropped weapons like a chainsaw to deliver some serious damage.
Grace also has a new crafting mechanic that lets her use infected blood from dead zombies. The concoctions created from zombie blood can be dire for zombies, causing them to explode.
The zombies this time around are also different, with Nakanishi explaining that the undead retain some of their memories and can be seen doing their assigned job tasks before they fully turn into the walking dead.
During the showcase, we saw a custodian zombie still cleaning the building, and another male zombie still pushing elevator buttons. One of the zombies even talks to Grace, adding a new layer to the Resident Evil mythos that we can’t wait to learn more about.
Resident Evil Requiem Collaborations
If you have some extra coins, you can pick one of the two different watches announced as part of a collaboration between the game and Hamilton.
Both watches are limited to 2,000 units, and yes, both Grace and Leon wear the timepieces in the video game.
Resident Evil Requiem is also coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, so, in addition to the amiibo already announced, there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller themed around the game.
A Resident Evil orchestra concert was also announced, along with the Deluxe Edition of the game, which will feature plenty of bonus content.
Capcom also announced it will be releasing two figurines of both Leon and Grace.
The two figurines can stand alone or be joined together, and they also fit with other previously released figurines from other RE titles.
Resident Evil Requiem arrives on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27, 2026.
