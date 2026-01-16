Celebrate the Culture: MLK Weekend Events and Political Hot Topics

✕

Honoring a Legacy in the District

This weekend offers powerful opportunities to celebrate the culture and honor history, whether you are marking another birthday or simply soaking in the vibes. For over four decades, Washington, D.C. has paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an annual peaceful march. The city comes alive on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM as the march kicks off, followed immediately by a vibrant parade.

If you are out in the streets, make sure to connect with the community. It’s a moment for unity, so don’t just watch from the sidelines, get involved and say hello to your neighbors. This longstanding tradition keeps the spirit of the movement alive right in the nation’s capital.

New History at the Smithsonian

Beyond the streets, the National Museum of African American History and Culture is dropping a must-see experience. They just launched a new exhibit titled “At the Vanguard: Making and Saving History at HBCUs.” This installation highlights the crucial role Historically Black Colleges and Universities play in preserving American history.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Visitors can explore rare artifacts and collection items from institutions like Clark Atlanta and Tuskegee. However, you need to move fast because this exhibit is only available for a few weeks before it potentially goes on tour. It is the perfect weekend to immerse yourself in black excellence and educational history at the Smithsonian.

Political Shifts and Holiday News

While we celebrate, important conversations are happening around national holidays. Recent political moves have sparked discussion, particularly regarding Juneteenth. Reports indicate it has been removed from the list of free-fee days at national parks, a decision that has many paying close attention to how cultural holidays are prioritized.

Additionally, the political landscape is shifting rapidly as we approach the one-year mark of the current presidential term. With midterms on the horizon and high-profile meetings taking place—like recent sightings of the President with tech mogul Elon Musk, the atmosphere is charged.

Therefore, staying informed is just as important as celebrating. Make noise about our history, teach the children, and pay close attention to the changes happening around us. This weekend is about more than just a day off; it is about recognizing our past while staying vigilant about our future.