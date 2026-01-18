From Harlem to SNL: A$AP Rocky Brings His Signature Style & Flow To Late Night, Rihanna Supports His ‘Stole Ya Flow’ Bars

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

The A$AP Mob has finally gotten what it’s been asking for in the form of new music from A$AP Rocky. The Harlem rap and cultural icon returned to his lyrical roots with his album Don’t Be Dumb, accompanied by his first performance on Saturday Night Live. And, of course, his boo Rihanna is loving every bit of it, including his Drake-aimed bars on one of the tracks.

Rocky held down the popular late-night show alongside cast members from Stranger Things, and Rihanna was right there to support her man, per usual.

He performed three of the tracks from his new body of work—which he’d pushed back for he and Rihanna expanded their family and to be part of Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest—and did so in his signature, high-energy and stylish manner.

Ahead of his SNL debut, Rocky was already making waves not only for his long-awaited release but for one of the tracks that seems to reference his bad blood with Drake. On “Stole Ya Flow” the multi hyphenate creative raps,

“First you stole my flow; so I stole yo’ b***h, n***as getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame / Throwing dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game“

During a sit-down with the New York Times, Rocky didn’t confirm or deny that the bars were about Drizzy, but definitely spoke candidly on why he had some things to get off his chest.

“I just started seeing people who started out as friends and then became foes,” he said. “It seemed like they were unhappy for you and, you know, started sending shots. And I think that is what led to any of our misunderstandings, or whatever the case is.”

Fans were wondering if Rih Rih would chime in since she was also mentioned during Drake’s sparring with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, where he also mentioned dating her before Rocky did. And though she hasn’t spoken out directly, she did hop in the comments of Rocky’s visualizer for the post with a cosign saying, “I meannnnnnnnn….!!!” in response to the song’s lyrics. Y’all know she don’t play about her man.

Although the drama is always going to turn heads, music heads are lauding Rocky’s return to hip hop as one of the pioneers of an alternative rap sound. Don’t Be Dumb features guest verses from Doechii, Tyler The Creator, and Will.i.am. The cover art was designed by legendary filmmaker Tim Burton.

A press release for the album describes the art as “six of Rocky’s signature personas, brought to life in the visionary filmmaker’s unmistakable style.” The Harlem legend seems to be bringing them each to life in his various public appearances as well.

Rocky has also taken a very cinematic approach to the album’s visual components that critics are applauding for their authenticity and creativity. He’s also foregoing the use of AI, which is dope. We love a conscious king. Sometimes it pays to take a little break to return with fresh ideas!

