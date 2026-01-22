DMV Braces for Snowstorm This Weekend. Here’s How You Can Help and Stay Safe

Forecasts indicate snow could begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday, with some areas expecting 8 inches or more of accumulation. Temperatures will remain below freezing, and wind chills could make travel and outdoor activity dangerous. Residents are being urged to prepare early and stay informed on changing conditions.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging locals to sign up for the Snow Team Hero program, which mobilizes volunteers to assist seniors and individuals with disabilities by clearing sidewalks. Shovels are provided, and volunteers can sign up at snowteam.dc.gov.

The D.C. Department of Public Works and official emergency channels advise that “a little preparation now can make a big difference once snow starts falling.”

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Residents should check their supplies, plan ahead, and stay connected for updates via snow.dc.gov and alert.dc.gov to receive citywide emergency alerts.

The Maryland Department of Transportation also put together a snow guide highlighting safety and which bus routes maybe affected by the weather. You can also sign up for updates and notifications.

With snow on the way, D.C. officials are stressing both safety and community support as key priorities this weekend.