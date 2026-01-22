Listen Live
Stephanie Mills Becomes Honorary Member of Zeta Phi Beta

Published on January 22, 2026

Source: Latisha Mariee / Latisha Mariee

Legendary singer, actress, and philanthropist Stephanie Mills has been inducted as an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. The announcement was made on January 21, 2026, during the sorority’s honorary member inductions for its Alpha Omega Chapter.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., founded in 1920 at Howard University, is built on the principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. The organization has a rich history of empowering communities and fostering leadership among women. Mills’ induction aligns with these values, as she has consistently used her platform to advocate for social justice and support marginalized voices.

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., expressed her excitement about Mills joining the sisterhood. “As the number one service organization, we are proud to extend membership to this extraordinary woman,” she said. “Soror Mills will work closely with her Sorority to advance its philanthropic initiatives and promote social welfare. Her influence and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the organization’s ability to positively impact the communities it serves.”

The music icon also expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying, “When I say this has been an exciting day. WOW a new meaning to NEVER KNEW LOVE LIKE THIS BEFORE. 💙🤍💙🤍 Thank you Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated for welcoming me.”

Stephanie Mills rose to fame at just 17 years old, originating the role of Dorothy in the Broadway production of The Wiz. Her illustrious career includes Grammy and American Music Awards, as well as a legacy of chart-topping R&B and soul hits. Beyond her artistic achievements, Mills is the founder of The 444LOVE Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to special needs advocacy.

International First Vice President for Membership Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., highlighted the significance of Mills’ induction, stating, “Zeta continues to showcase our commitment to excellence and leadership with the induction of unique and trailblazing women through undergraduate chapters, graduate chapters, and honorary membership in Alpha Omega Chapter.”

Mills joins a distinguished group of honorary members, including trailblazers such as Annie Turnbo Malone, Maggie L. Walker, Esther Rolle, and Vivica A. Fox. Her induction further solidifies Zeta Phi Beta’s commitment to recognizing and collaborating with women who embody its core values.

