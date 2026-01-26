Listen Live
DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

New music is shaking the DMV as Ari Lennox releases her album, while Trey Songz is sued in a lawsuit over his controversial Kansas City arrest.

Published on January 26, 2026

The DMV is showing love to Ari Lennox as she officially releases her long-awaited album Vacancy. The 15-track project kicks off with “Mobbing in DC” and features a collaboration with Boujee Bonsign, giving fans plenty to celebrate all week long. Adding to the music heat, Flo Milli has unveiled a new single titled “Float Jackson,” while DaBaby returns with a fresh track that’s already getting listeners moving.

Nicki Minaj is also making headlines after resolving a long-running legal dispute tied to a $503,000 judgment. While it remains unclear whether the full amount was paid, her legal team confirmed the matter was handled outside of court, allowing Minaj to keep her home. The case stemmed from an alleged altercation involving her husband several years ago.

Meanwhile, Trey Songz is sued in a lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department over his 2021 arrest at an NFL playoff game. Police previously claimed the singer became aggressive and refused to follow stadium rules. Songz, however, alleges he was harassed and threatened by both fans and officers and is seeking unspecified damages for harm to his reputation and career.

Finally, Verzuz is officially making a comeback. On January 30 at 5 p.m., Hit-Boy and Mike Will Made-It will face off live from Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles, bringing legendary hits from artists like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and more back to the spotlight.

For more entertainment news, tune into the Dominique The Diva Show.

