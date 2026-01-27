Tyra Banks Says She ‘Went Too Far’ In New Tell All ‘ANTM’ Documentary

The upcoming Netflix docuseries promises to reveal the behind-the-scenes chaos and controversies of America's Next Top Model.

The show broke barriers but also faced criticism for extreme makeovers, harsh critiques, and issues like fat-shaming and consent.

Former judges and contestants will share their perspectives, offering a more unapologetic look at the fashion industry's best and worst.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

We’ve got our popcorn popping and our tea steeping… because the truth behind America’s Next Top Model might finally be coming to the surface. The rumors, the chaos, and the drama may all be coming out in one documentary — and fans are more than ready.

Netflix’s upcoming three-part series, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, drops February 16. And it looks like it’s about to spill all the tea. This is one of the most iconic — and controversial — reality shows of our lifetime.

Netflix to Drop Bombshell Documentary — America’s Next Top Model Fans Are Ready For The Tea

Let’s be real: we loved ANTM. She was that girl – and everybody “wanted to be on top.”

The photo shoots had us hooked. Eliminations had us screaming at the TV. And we still quote panel moments like they happened yesterday. Tyra Banks made modeling feel possible. Especially for girls who didn’t always see themselves in fashion. The show broke barriers. It spotlighted contestants from overlooked communities. And it became a global obsession.

But… we also remember the chaos.

There were extreme makeovers. There were hard-hitting critiques. Some moments felt uncomfortable even back then. Now, they look downright wild. In the trailer, Tyra admits, “I knew I went too far.” Former judge Nigel Barker says some things were “wrong.” Jay Manuel even suggests Tyra would do anything for the show’s success.



And yes, the doc revisits infamous controversies. That includes the “switch your ethnicities” episode. It also confronts the show’s history of fat-shaming, raises questions about consent, and spotlights the intense pressure placed on young women chasing a dream.

The series features interviews with Tyra and creator Ken Mok. Judges like Miss J, Jay Manuel, and Nigel also appear. Plus, former contestants and winners we all remember.

For longtime fans, this documentary feels long overdue. Not just as a nostalgic trip or a look back at some of our favorite models, but as a more unapologetic look at the fashion and beauty industry — and how this show played a role in both its best parts and its worst.

The trailer is one thing, but we’re hoping the full series goes deeper into the difficult conversations, the jaw-dropping moments, and what really happened behind the scenes. Because an entire generation of women grew up watching ANTM, seeing it as glamorous, complicated, and powerful all at once — and looking up to Tyra, the models, and the industry in a very real way.

So as we wait for February 16, our snacks are ready, our seats are claimed, and our comment sections are lit.

