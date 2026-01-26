Winning WAG-tivities: Cardi B Couldn’t Contain Her Excitement While Celebrating Boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ Super Bowl Berth

Cardi B overjoyed as Stefon Diggs and Patriots advance to Super Bowl

Diggs overcame ACL injury through hard work and discipline

Diggs faces felony charges, but court date pushed back until after Super Bowl

Move over Taylor Swift, there’s a new celebrity WAG on her way to the Super Bowl!

Cardi B was absolutely ecstatic after her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, and the New England Patriots secured their spot in this year’s Super Bowl.

The couple shared some PDA after the brutal AFC Championship Game, which saw the wide receiver and his team defeat the Denver Broncos on Jan. 25, despite some seriously snowy conditions. The “Drip” rapper was there to watch the match-up, joining her boyfriend on the field alongside family and friends for the post-game celebration.

In a video posted to social media, Cardi couldn’t stop smiling as she embraced Diggs with a big hug before sharing a kiss and posing for pictures. The New York native—who welcomed her first child with Stefon in November—was also seen alongside the NFL star while celebrating the team’s victory, screaming, “We going to the Super Bowl,” adding, “You poppin’.”

In an interview with the NFL Network after the game, the Grammy winner shared what watching Diggs make it to the Super Bowl meant to her after watching his comeback up close.

“I’m feeling very excited, very happy for him very proud of him,” Cardi began. “You know, he just came back from an ACL and me seeing the progress and the process of him, from the first time he started running back, and now joining the Patriots and actually going to the Super Bowl, I’m very excited for him. Very excited for the whole team, they been working they butts out.”

The rapper added that nothing got between Stefon and his preparation, attributing his comeback to nothing but hard work and dedication.

“Discipline, discipline and work,” Cardi said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh you wake up and you great.’ It’s discipline. It’s going to bed early, it’s waking up early, it’s not missing one day of work. Discipline, hard discipline.”

Diggs himself got emotional as he told the network what making it to his first Super Bowl means for him.

“I’m just so proud of this team man, how hard this year has been, battling an injury and coming back,” he told the NFL Network. “Being around the right group of guys, great quarterback, great OT, great team, great head coach. It made it all worth it, all the hard work. We got one more.”

While Diggs has been in some legal trouble recently, he won’t have to worry about that until after the big game. The wide receiver is currently facing felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges after his ex-chef accused him of becoming violent during a dispute over salary payments.

While his court date was initially set for Jan. 23, earlier this month, TMZ Sports confirmed Diggs’ court date was pushed back, now scheduled for Feb. 13 — just five days after the Super Bowl.

