Listen Live
Desktop banner image

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Television

Movies & TV To Watch This Week

Movies & TV To Watch This Week

Published on January 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Watching TV
Source: @NappyStock / nappy.co

Every week on The Morning Hustle, Lore’l breaks down everything that’s currently on her watch list and gives her unfiltered review of what she’s seen. While you’ll have to tune into the show to hear Lo’s latest reviews, here’s a list of series that made it to her current rotation.

The Rip (Netflix)

Fresh off receiving an Oscar nomination, Teyana Taylor joins the cast of The Rip. The film follows a team of Miami cops as they uncover a million dollar stash leading to more questions among them. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck lead this star studded cast.

Sinners (HBO Max)

After sweeping the Academy Award nominations with a record 16 nominations, Sinners is back on everyone’s lips. This historic sweep boosted costume designer Ruth E. Carter to the most nominated Black women in Oscars history, The Ryan Coogler written and directed film follows two twin brothers as they encounter vampires on the opening of their southern juke joint.

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Karamo Brown sent shockwaves in the media after skipping the press tour for the 10th season of Queer Eye due to behind the scenes drama. While there seems to be a fraction in the relationships of the hosts off camera, on camera they are dubbed “The Fab Five” set out to help people reimagine their wardrobes, grooming, diet, cultural pursuits, and home décor.

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix)

After two seasons, Netflix made the decision to end The Vince Staples Show. While fans were surprised by this decision, this is more than enough reason to revisit the series from the beginning. The show centers rapper Vince Staples as he navigates life in his hometown of Long Beach.

Movies & TV To Watch This Week was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick

Hip-Hop Wired
Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City

Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 The Root 100 Gala

AG Pam Bondi "Enraged" At No Charges For Don Lemon

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
19 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 128

Who's That One
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Who’s That One? Comedy Search for We Them Ones Tour!

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Entertainment  |  Dominique Da Diva

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

cash grab gfx high res
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Entertainment  |  The Morning Hustle

Jermaine Dupri Chats Magic City, Music, and More at BET Awards Media House

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close