REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: 50 Cent, Netflix & New Diddy Lawsuits

Controversy continues to surround Sean “Diddy” Combs as multiple lawsuits tied to his name make headlines.

A former sex worker, identified as Clayton Howard, has sued 50 Cent and Netflix in a lawsuit connected to the rapper’s Diddy-focused docuseries. Howard claims his testimony was misrepresented through selective editing, alleging it was distorted to push a specific narrative.

The lawsuit states that both Netflix and 50 Cent financially benefited from the portrayal and suggests the project aligns with what Howard describes as 50 Cent’s ongoing vendetta against Combs. Howard is seeking damages and is requesting that Netflix add a disclaimer noting that the accounts featured in the docuseries were edited and may not reflect complete testimony.

In a separate case, a Florida man named Steve Otis has sued Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging he was raped at a Midtown Manhattan hotel in 2012. Otis claims he was booked through a male companion service and alleges that Combs gave him a drink from a water bottle before rubbing baby oil on his body. Otis says he later felt drugged and that the situation escalated from there. The lawsuit further alleges that Combs threatened his life following the incident.

Otis is seeking monetary damages as well as attorney fees. As these lawsuits move forward, the legal scrutiny surrounding Combs continues to intensify.